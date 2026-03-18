Shropshire wholesaler welcomes record crowds and £3m sales at food expo

Telford-based Harlech Foodservice said thousands of buyers and suppliers from across the UK descended on Venue Cymru in Llandudno for its annual two-day event.

Around 2,500 registrations were recorded with more than 1,200 businesses attending and 117 suppliers exhibiting.

Trade customers included buyers from the public and private healthcare and education sectors, along with the tourism and hospitality industry.

Among the local companies which took space were Darby's 1779 coffee shop and tearoom in Ironbridge and drinks firm Radnor, based near Knighton.

Toby Foskett, category manager for fruit, vegetables and butchery at Harlech Foodservice at the company's 2026 expo

The bumper turnout comes as Harlech Foodservice continues a period of expansion, reporting sales growth of more than 30 per cent.

Commercial manager Chris Gregson said: "The expo more than exceeded all expectations, registrations for example were up by 45 per cent as far as customer and business coming here was concerned.

"We were thrilled to welcome customers from across Wales, the West Midlands and the North West of England, with more than 3,200 attending over the two days. The expo is the season curtain-raiser for us in North Wales and sets our stall out for the entire summer.

"It allows our customers to see that we have a deal for them, not just today, not just tomorrow but for the entire summer season. Since the last expo 12 months ago we have enjoyed further growth.

"In a time where things are tough in hospitality, it's vital that we continue to find ways to support customers through new ranges, excellent service and competitive prices."

A new innovation this year was a special fresh fruit and vegetable hub at the centre of the exhibition hall to showcase that growing side of the business.

Toby Foskett, a grandson of Harlech founders Colin and Gill Foskett, is category manager for fruit, vegetables and butchery.

He added: "This is a new category for Harlech and it adds to our range so we are able to offer a full basket to the customer. It means we can offer a total food service solution and having this here demonstrates the quality of the fruit and veg to our customers."