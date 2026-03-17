Victor Floorcare celebrates national deal with Royal Mail

Shrewsbury-based Victor Floorcare has won the deal to become a preferred supplier of cleaning machines for its sites across the UK.

The agreement will see Victor machines supplied to Royal Mail facilities nationwide, supporting its cleaning operations across mail centres, sorting offices and delivery depots.

Victor Floorcare has been manufacturing a wide range of specialist floor cleaning machines in the UK since 1946.

Managing director Edward Blackledge said supplying Royal Mail was a major boost for the firm.