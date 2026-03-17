New farm director appointed at estate on border of Shropshire and Staffordshire

Duncan Fleming will lead the farming operations at Bradford Estates which is based in Shifnal and looks after around 12,000 acres of land on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border.

The group encompasses regenerative farming, space for small and medium businesses, sustainable forestry, leisure activities and local housing.

As farm director, he will look after the company's division which focuses on arable crops alongside land licenced out to a portfolio of fresh produce, root vegetable and horticultural growers.

Mr Fleming joins the business having previously been managing director of Westrope Farming, a large-scale and contract farming business based in Suffolk.

Bradford Estates director Steve Farrow (left) with farm director Duncan Fleming

He was also previously estate director on the Sotterley Estate and farm manager at the Elveden Estate, also both in Suffolk, and is relocating to perform his new role.

Bradford Estates said it was working on its 100-year land management plan which was focused on creating an agile and market-leading agribusiness with a focus on sustainable farming systems.

Mr Fleming said: "I was very interested in the dynamic nature of Bradford Estates and the opportunity to combine my skillset with its experienced senior management team to add real value.

"They are looking to the future with investments at scale such as its large tree planting programme and industrial acquisition strategy, so it is an exciting time to join.

"I look forward to bringing my experience of working with large-person teams and complex agreements with multiple stakeholders to bear.

"It will be a very varied role with around 5,000 acres being used for the in-hand farming business, providing cereal crops, environmental stewardship, sheep grazing and licenses to a growing number of vegetable, salad and plant growers."

Managing director Alexander Newport added: "We are pleased to add Duncan to our senior management team and draw upon his extensive farming experience to deliver our agricultural strategy.

"Duncan joins our business to oversee the growth of our in-hand farming operation and expand our universe of farm licensees, both of which are important parts of our long-term plans to realise our ambitions."