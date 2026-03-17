Full list of West Midlands NCP car parks as operator falls into administration

National Car Parks, also known as NCP, has fallen into administration, putting 682 jobs at risk, after struggling to fill spaces since Covid-19 and grappling with losses.

The 95-year-old company is one of the UK’s biggest operators with around 340 car parks nationwide - including 29 in the West Midlands from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton, Stafford and Birmingham.

More than 12,000 spaces are operated by the company around Birmingham Airport.

NCP Wolverhampton Pipers Row car park

READ MORE: Car park operator NCP falls into administration as post-Covid commuting stalls