Full list of West Midlands NCP car parks as operator falls into administration
Almost 17,000 parking spaces - with more than 160 disabled bays - across the West Midlands could be affected as carpark operator NCP head into administration - here's where they are.
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National Car Parks, also known as NCP, has fallen into administration, putting 682 jobs at risk, after struggling to fill spaces since Covid-19 and grappling with losses.
The 95-year-old company is one of the UK’s biggest operators with around 340 car parks nationwide - including 29 in the West Midlands from Shrewsbury to Wolverhampton, Stafford and Birmingham.
More than 12,000 spaces are operated by the company around Birmingham Airport.
READ MORE: Car park operator NCP falls into administration as post-Covid commuting stalls