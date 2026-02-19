Middle East investment event heads to Shrewsbury

UniEstate UK is hosting the evening to discuss the scheme called Playa Viva on Al Marjan Island off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.

Due to complete by the end of 2026, it will encompass three towers containing studios and apartments and sit close to the new $5.1 billion Wynn Casino and Resort mega-project which is due to open next year.

UniEstate UK is the domestic arm of the Dubai-based developer and the event in Shrewsbury is its first major evening in the UK, chosen as the firm's directors live in the county town.