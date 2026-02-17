Award-winning retailer Gifts of Wales is relocating within Welshpool

The existing store will close on February 26 and the brand-new location will officially open its doors on March 9.

The move marks an exciting new chapter for the independent Welsh retailer, providing customers with a refreshed shopping environment while remaining firmly rooted in the heart of Welshpool.

The new space has been fully refurbished and will allow Gifts of Wales to expand its much-loved product ranges.

In addition to its popular selection of Welsh gifts and crafts, the new shop will introduce a range of fresh, Welsh food, celebrating the very best of local produce.

Customers are being encouraged to keep an eye out for further announcements, as the business prepares to unveil an additional offering soon — one that promises to be a very tasty treat!

Although the shop will be closed during the move, the Gifts of Wales online shop will remain open at www.giftsofwales.co.uk . The company is looking forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new visitors to its new home in March.

Gifts of Wales is a member of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, Meirionnydd and the Welsh Marches.