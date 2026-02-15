Bridgnorth perfume shop opens in new home

The Perfume Laboratory has unveiled its new store at 70 Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth, just a short walk from its previous base in the same road.

The shop blends, bottles and sells all of its own lab-tested perfumes which are suitable for vegans.

Customers can also peruse a gift collection and a crystal emporium which offers a selection of crystals and holistic products and there are also longer-term plans to host workshops and mental awareness groups.

The Perfume Laboratory in Bridgnorth

The Perfume Laboratory is owned and run by Rita Bains along with her husband and two staff, and now occupies a larger shop over three floors in the former home of children's clothing retailer Hopskotch, which closed in 2024.

The move was prompted by the end of the lease on the company's previous home at 6a Whitburn Street and a desire to expand the range of services from there.

Ms Bains said she had poured months of dedication into creating the space which she described as "more than just a shop".

"We've worked incredibly hard behind the scenes," she said.

Inside The Perfume Laboratory in Bridgnorth

"Every detail has been carefully chosen. We wanted to create somewhere that feels uplifting, calming and welcoming - a place people enjoy stepping into.

"The support from our community has been overwhelming. The kind comments, the encouragement - it truly means the world to us. This shop was built not just for business but for people."