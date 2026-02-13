Touchdown for Aviramp in Ireland

Telford-based Aviramp, which specialises in step-free aircraft boarding ramps, has supplied a new solar-powered ramp to Ireland West Airport in County Mayo.

Aviramp's head of global sales Adam Corfield said: "The airport is trying to move forward with solar-powered ground handling equipment and their management team was more than impressed with what Aviramp provides.

"We've enjoyed tremendous growth around the world in the last 18 months.

"There are now more than 950 of our ramps in use across the globe and Ireland is certainly a market we will continue to develop. I look forward to many more deals in the country in the coming years."

From left: Aviramp's head of global sales Adam Corfield with Ireland West Airport's ground services manager Tim Wallace and head of airport operations John McCarthy

Aviramp boarding ramps and bridges are used when an aircraft is parked on a remote stand and offer an alternative to stairs and separate ambulifts for wheelchair users and those passengers with reduced mobility.

John McCarthy, head of operations and commercial services at Ireland West Airport, added: "This system provides many benefits for the airport, including improved operational efficiency, a better passenger experience, cost savings combined with a focus on sustainability which is hugely important.

"The new boarding ramp is step-free and has a gentle slope, making it easier for everyone, especially people with reduced mobility, wheelchair users and parents with prams or young children.

"By providing additional shelter for passengers when boarding the aircraft, it is another positive development to further enhance the facilities for passengers here at the airport."