Food wholesaler eyes record £3m sales at major expo event

Harlech Foodservice says the two-day Expo 26 at Venue Cymru in Llandudno could smash all previous records after last year's event pulled in £1.5 million in orders.

The fast-growing family firm believes takings could double again with up to 3,000 buyers expected through the doors on March 11 and 12.

Among the trade customers will be representatives from public and private healthcare and education sectors, along with the tourism and hospitality industry.

It comes after two years of rapid expansion for the company, which has an operation in Telford alongside its site in Chester and HQ and bases in Wales.

Already 115 suppliers have booked their stands at the expo including household names such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Kellogg's and Cadbury.

They will be joined by nationally known Welsh brands such as Jones Village Bakery, Llaeth y Llan Village Dairy and Radnor Spring.

Harlech will also be showcasing its move into the fresh fruit and vegetable business at a special hub at the centre of the exhibition hall which will also feature its new butchery offer.

Toby Foskett is category manager for fruit, vegetables and butchery and the third generation of the founding family to work in the business.

He said: "We have made a successful move into fresh fruit and veg in the last six months and are already supplying to customers including schools, hospitals and care homes in North and South Wales.

"We aim to extend that so the range is available to all customers across Wales, the North West of England and the West Midlands very soon and could even be offering the service by the time of Expo.

"Our sales are up week on week and with lots of buyers at the Expo and lots of great deals to be done, we expect another big sales boost."