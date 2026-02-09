Shropshire Chamber of Commerce announces third new partnership

It has teamed up with Auditel which specialises in cost, procurement and carbon services and which has agreed to offer free-of-charge utilities reviews and practical guidance.

This is the third new partnership announced by the chamber which is aiming to secure a series of collaborations throughout the year to broaden the support available to members.

It has also tied up agreements with technology firm WeChange.AI and telecoms specialist SY Comms.

Jenny Pearson, Shropshire Chamber's head of commercial success, said: "One of our key missions is to provide our members with meaningful connections and valuable access to new ideas and innovations.

Carbon specialist at Auditel Munminder Gill with Shropshire Chamber's head of commercial success Jenny Pearson

"We have listened carefully to the challenges our members are facing.Many of the biggest pain points currently relate to technology, communications, utilities and vehicles so that's where we have chosen to begin.

"The right connections, insights and services can save businesses far more than the cost of membership."