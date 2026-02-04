Young Shrewsbury entrepreneur expands his business portfolio

Nathan Green, who opened LevelUp Escapes in the Darwin Centre in 2023, followed by The Axe Factor last year, has now added XscapeNow in Ketley to his portfolio.

Mr Green said acquiring Xscape Now was a major milestone in his business journey.

He said: "I started LevelUp Escapes at 18, straight out of sixth form and it's been a whirlwind three and a bit years.

"We've gone from an idea in Shrewsbury to now running three sites of attractions, with a team of 25 and more than 400 guests coming through the doors every week across the sites.

"Taking on XscapeNow was a huge step because of the fantastic reputation they've built over the last decade and to now be responsible for continuing that legacy, alongside our own growth, is both daunting and exciting.

"At 21, I didn't expect to be dealing with a business takeover, especially one of this size in our industry.

"The focus now is on continuing to deliver first-class, five-star rated experiences for the people of Shropshire and beyond and seeing where the road takes us."

Mr Green worked with Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler on the deal.

Head of the corporate and commercial team Gráinne Walters said: "Expanding a business is always an exciting but nervous time and we work hard to put clients at ease from the very first meeting. We wish Nathan all the very best in his future endeavours."