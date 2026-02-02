Hotel and Pub plans as part of a roadside services development in Newtown are approved

The reserved matters planning application by EG on the Move, which was lodged with the council in November, is the second phase of a scheme in Newtown which could eventually create well over 100 jobs.

The roadside services will be built on land just off the A489 Newtown bypass near the Glandulas caravan park and David Davies roundabout.

The site is seen as an “ideal location” for facilities to serve those travelling through Mid-Wales along the A489.

The proposed hotel and public house would have have three floors.

The pub would be on the ground floor and above it would be 34 hotel rooms divided into 17 each on the building’s first and second floors.

The proposal also includes 57 car parking spaces inclusive of six rapid charge EV (electric vehicle) bays, four disabled bays and a delivery bay.

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths explained that the principle for the development had already been established when the outline planning application for the site had been approved in May 2024.

This application had been made by local developers Melrose Bros Ltd who have now sold the site.

Ms Griffiths said: “This application seeks approval of phase two of the development, which comprises of a hotel and public house.

“These are proposed to be delivered as one building.

“The layout offers suitable parking arrangements, and pedestrian access for walkers.

“The proposed buildings are of typical appearance for their intended uses and are reflective of other existing buildings of the same use which can be seen in the area.

“The development is proportionate to its setting and function, and it does not give rise to concerns regarding adverse impact on the surrounding area.

“Whilst the scale of the building is three-storey, this is not considered to be inappropriate.

“The scale and footprint are consistent with the intended use.”

Due to this, she approved the proposal subject to conditions.

Last October, Powys planners approved the first phase of the development which is for a petrol filling station and drive-through restaurant.

The site on the outskirts of Newtown where plans for a petrol filling station and restaurant have been approved. From Google Streetview