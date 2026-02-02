Finance firm appoints new head of Shrewsbury office

The move follows David Hall's decision to step down from the role after leading the Shrewsbury team for 15 years to focus on his wealth manager role within the office.

Mr Williams joined RBC Brewin Dolphin as a director in 2019 and has 29 years of industry experience, having previously held roles at Barclays, HSBC and Evelyn Partners.

He will lead a team of 18 which includes client-focused wealth managers.

Mike Williams, head of RBC Brewin Dolphin's Shrewsbury office

RBC Brewin Dolphin's Shrewsbury office has had a presence in the region for 16 years, helping people to plan and manage their finances.

Head of region Robin Mellows said: "With Mike Williams' strong leadership and wealth management experience, we look forward to the continued growth of our Shrewsbury office as we endeavour to help more people across the region with targeted wealth planning solutions."