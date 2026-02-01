Queues form as new independent wine and spirit merchant opens in Much Wenlock

Queues were forming outside Wenlock Cellars on Saturday (January 31) as the business officially opened its doors to the public for the first time.

The store, which specialises in wine and spirits, has opened in the former home of ChocTilly, which moved out on Christmas Eve last year.

Former police officer turned store owner Rob Noddings was on hand to welcome customers on the first day of trading and said he was "genuinely blown away" by the number of people who stopped by to support the new venture.