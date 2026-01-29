'We are building an extremely strong tax and succession planning team': New partner appointed at Midlands law firm

Tom Evans, a widely admired tax and succession planning specialist, has rejoined mfg Solicitors as a partner, based at the firm’s Birmingham office within the Colmore Business District.

Tom Evan of mfg Solicitors. Pic - Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Specialising in advising owner-managed businesses and farming families, Tom will report to partner Sally Smith but also work closely with the firm’s corporate team. He will handle matters for clients including succession and estate planning, inheritance tax, Capital Gains Tax planning, trusts, partnership agreements and supporting corporate restructures.

Sally Smith, partner at mfg Solicitors, said: “Tom is an exceptional solicitor with a reputation for successfully dealing with complex tax cases, especially in the agriculture and rural business sectors.

“We are building an extremely strong tax and succession planning team and Tom adds another dimension to that. Based in our growing Birmingham office, he is already making an impact with clients and across the firm. I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead.”

Tom said on his return to the firm: “It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to rejoin the firm and I feel it’s the perfect time.

“I decided to return because of the opportunity to join a growing, highly collaborative tax and succession planning team, particularly due to our ongoing expansion in Birmingham.

“It is a really natural fit, and I am keen to play a key role in developing the firm’s tax, succession and agricultural private client offering well into the future.”

Now in his second term at the firm, Tom originally joined mfg Solicitors in 2017, leaving in 2022 to join a national law firm.

mfg Solicitors has offices in Worcester, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Bromsgrove, the Black Country, Ludlow and Telford.