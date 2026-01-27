Marston's introduces industry-first induction programme for pub partners to attract, develop and retain the best operators in the sector

As the first major pub company to introduce a partnership model back in 2008, Wolverhampton-headquartered Marston’s has continued to invest in tools, skills and support to help partners build thriving pubs at the heart of their communities.

Pub partners on the induction programme launched by Marston's

Developed after extensive operator feedback and a successful pilot phase, the new Partner Induction Programme provides a tailored experience built around the needs, experience levels and ambitions of each incoming partner.

A new skills scan, carried out during the interview stage, helps determine the most suitable of four learning pathways, to ensure new incoming partners receive the right training at the right time.

Each pathway includes a two-day induction, delivered at Marston’s Pub Support Centre, access to a 12‑week onboarding plan with scheduled touchpoints, coaching visits, stock insights and operational support, a blend of face-to-face learning, online modules and self-guided development, clear expectations and business readiness activities hosted by experienced area operations managers, and ongoing performance reviews to help partners build confidence and momentum.

The programme has also been designed to reduce information overload, improve the consistency of training and enhance the overall partner experience, all while maintaining Marston’s accredited standards for induction and learning.

Neil Campbell, chief operating officer at Marston's, said: "Partnerships have always been at the heart of our business. This new induction reflects our commitment to supporting talented, ambitious operators with the structure, insight and hands-on guidance they need to succeed. Whether someone is brand new to the industry or stepping into their next chapter as an experienced operator, we want them to feel confident, capable and ready to make an impact from day one.”

Jonathan Mawer, careers and induction specialist at Marston’s, added: "The feedback from our first cohorts has been incredibly encouraging. The new skills scan and learner pathways mean we’re no longer taking a ‘one size fits all’ approach. Instead, partners are receiving training that matches their background and future goals. This is a huge step forward for the partner experience.”

The Partner Induction Programme, which officially launched this month after a successful pilot, forms a key part of Marston’s People Promise and its ambition to attract, develop and retain the very best operators in the sector.