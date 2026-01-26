Top UK travel magazine turns spotlight on Mid Wales luxury holiday retreats

David and Carol Parry, of Plas Robin Rural Retreats in the village of Llandyssil, near Montgomery, are thrilled with the double page spread in JRNY Travel Magazine, the UK Travel Magazine of the Year.

Magazine editor Emma Gibbs chose to stay in Llety Cariad, an impressive two storey property with expansive grounds and terracing overlooking the Severn Valley, last year.

Llety Cariad, one of three luxury holiday homes, has many unique and bespoke features, including a Himalayan Salt Sauna, a spa style bathroom and bi fold windows across both storeys which open onto a wrap-around balcony.

In the feature, Emma states: “Carol and husband David have created an environment you won’t really want to leave. You can order hampers, three-course meals and even spa treatments, which, combined with the luxuriousness of the house, means it feels a bit like staying in a very exclusive hotel, but with extra space and privacy.”

She also mentions a visit to walk to Montgomery – “…which looks like it’s stepped out of a Jane Austen novel” – the beautiful market town’s Castle Kitchens café and deli and the Dragon Hotel, together with the Elan Valley which was explored in a 1977 Land Rover supplied by Vintage Land Rover Tours, of Mochdre, near Newtown.

“I chose Plas Robin Retreats to be reviewed in JRNY Travel Magazine because it looked like it absolutely hit everything we look for in the places we feature – beautifully put together inside and out, personal, in a stunning but under-visited location and luxurious but unpretentious,” added Emma. “It was all of these things, and so much more.

“What really made Plas Robin stand out for me was the welcome provided by Carol and David, combined with Llety Cariad being a breathtaking property where everything had been thought of.

“It felt incredibly special to stay there and I never tired of waking up in the morning to the beautiful view. It was the perfect base to explore beautiful Montgomeryshire.”

Responding to the glowing review, Carol said: “To see 'Montgomeryshire' headlined alongside 'Paris' and 'Hawaii' in the JRNY Sleep section was really quite a moment.

“David and I rarely take time to reflect on how everything is going here. However, I must admit that we are thrilled to have featured in this obviously very exclusive and discerning magazine!

“We are always looking to improve and make our guest experience extra special. Montgomeryshire and Mid Wales have enormous potential to become a 'go-to' destination. We have so much to offer here, yet we are still relatively undiscovered.”

Plas Robin Rural Retreats has the top ‘six star’ grading from Sykes Cottages, one of the UK's leading holiday lettings agencies.

The three luxury holiday homes, designed by a leading Scottish architect, were built using the finest locally sourced materials wherever possible, including Herefordshire stone, reclaimed Welsh slates and timber grown in Mid Wales.

Plas Robin Rural Retreats is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent membership organisation that represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).