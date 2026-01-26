Shropshire businesses urged to shape local skills and training

Employers of all sizes and from any sector are being encouraged to complete the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) survey.

It is being run by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce which said the research would provide an influential opportunity to ensure training provision, funding priorities and workforce planning reflected the actual needs of businesses.

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: "Skills provision works best when it is shaped by the businesses that rely on it."The Marches LSIP survey is one of the most direct ways employers in Shropshire can influence local training and skills support, ensuring it reflects the realities they face now and in the future.

"Completing the LSIP survey isn't about policy for policy's sake - it's about making the skills system work better for your business.

"Insights gathered will inform local decision-making and feed into national policy, ensuring Shropshire's business voice is clearly heard."

Shropshire Chamber has been involved in the LSIP project since its launch in 2022, canvassing the views of more than 1,000 businesses across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Herefordshire and feeding them into the regional and national picture.

In November, it won the contract to lead the research across the Marches area for another three years.

The project aims to empower local leaders, employers, colleges, independent training providers and universities to transform skills training, driving national economic renewal from the ground up.

Click through here to take part in the survey