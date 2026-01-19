Tour de France 2027 a “global opportunity” to promote tourism in Mid Wales

Powis Castle lit up on Thursday night

Stage three of the men’s Tour de France, the world’s largest annual sporting event, will start in Welshpool on Sunday, July 4 and finish in Cardiff.

The route will take the world’s top cyclists through some of Mid Wales’ most distinctive landscapes and challenging climbs in Powys, including Bannau Brycheiniog.

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru (Mid Wales Tourism), says hosting a stage of the Tour de France provides a global opportunity to showcase the region to new audiences.

A not for profit, membership organisation that leads the marketing of Mid Wales as a visitor destination, MWT Cymru is supported by more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.

“The Tour de France is watched by millions of people around the world and the exposure it brings goes far beyond the day of the race itself,” said Zoe.

“For Mid Wales, this is a chance to put our landscapes, towns and communities on a global stage.

“Our focus is on helping member businesses to turn that global attention into long term benefits for the region. Our role is to ensure Mid Wales makes the most of the opportunity.

“We will be working closely with our businesses on joint marketing campaigns, itineraries and experiences that encourage people who come here for the cycling to stay longer, explore the region and leave with Mid Wales firmly in mind as a destination to return to.

“For many visitors, this will be their first introduction to Mid Wales and our chance to develop a lasting relationship with them, ensuring that communities and towns across Mid Wales feel the benefits well beyond race day.

“Bringing an event of this scale to Mid Wales takes a huge amount of work, collaboration and long-term commitment. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our entire region.

“Whilst the race starts at Welshpool and travels through Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells, Brecon, before ending in Cardiff, the benefits will extend across the whole of Mid Wales.

“This famous cycling event will deliver significant economic benefit to our rural destinations, bringing millions of pounds into local economies through accommodation, food and drink, visitor attractions and local services. The level of impact a single event like this can have should not be underestimated.”

Welshpool’s Powis Castle and all nine other start and finish locations were lit up simultaneously on Thursday night last week to celebrating the announcement of the Grand Départs.

Alongside the host venues, first details of Joy, a social impact programme that will embed community impact at the heart of the 2027 Grand Départs, was announced.

This programme aims to tackle inactivity and improve mental wellbeing, support communities to thrive and to make Britain more productive and prosperous.

British Cycling will be recruiting 7,000 volunteers across the UK to support the delivery of the world’s biggest free-to-watch sporting event.

To find out more information visit letourgb.com