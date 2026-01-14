Property consultancy Harris Lamb boosts Telford team with two new faces

Jo Williams and Elliott Ward have joined the building consultancy and commercial agency teams respectively at Harris Lamb.

Ms Williams is a building surveyor with more than 20 years of experience within the commercial property sector and has joined the firm as associate director after six years with Towler Shaw Roberts.

She brings extensive experience covering the full range of building surveying services across the Midlands, supporting a wide range of public and private sector clients.

Mr Ward is the firm's new agency assistant, after securing a BTEC in business at Telford College last year, and will assist the agency team with letting and sales.

Director Matthew Tilt said: "Since launching the Telford office in 2022, we have established a firm foothold in the region with support from our colleagues across Harris Lamb's other offices.

"An increase in instructions has now led to us growing the team further to provide the quality of service our clients expect and, with 2026 shaping up to be exceptionally busy, further agency support and a dedicated building consultancy expert were top of our list.

"Jo has an excellent reputation within the region for providing quality advice and support to landlords, tenants, investors, owner occupiers and insurers and is known for her high standards of client service and practical advice.

"She has an impressive skillset in relation to everything building surveying. Jo will be able to provide additional support to our clients and we are delighted to have her on board.

"We are also delighted that Elliott has chosen Harris Lamb to take his first steps in his career in property and we look forward to seeing him develop and thrive."

Ms Williams said: "I'm really excited to be joining the firm and to have the opportunity to work alongside the experienced team on a strong client portfolio with a diverse range of regional and national instructions."

Mr Ward added: "I'm looking forward to working with Matt and the wider agency team to provide support and assistance across a range of properties"