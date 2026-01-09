Ex-ward manager who 'intimidated colleagues' admits failings in her behaviour

From the outset of a fitness to practise substantive hearing, Debbie Povall admitted to failing to preserve patient safety by working excessive hours during her time at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry, between June 2018 and June 2019.

She also admitted sending a text message to another colleague saying: “I had to stop myself from […] as I would rather gauge her eyeballs out and shove them down her throat.”

Ms Povall was referring to someone referred to as “Colleague C”.

However, she denied all other allegations.

This included telling Colleague C “you could have apologised” after the latter arrived late, and being aggressive in her tone to her when the colleague tried to step in to help with a INR machine that checks the thinness of blood.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry. Picture: Google

The panel, however, found those charges as proven and handed down their decision on Monday (January 5). They didn’t, however, find that Ms Povall’s actions caused Colleague C to bring a grievance and resign.

Meanwhile, the other charges that were found to be proven were that Ms Povall:

Failed to demonstrate appropriate standards of leadship in that she failed to ensure staffing levels were appropriate

She declined to assist a colleague with a patient’s bypassed catheter and requested for him to continue with observations instead

Regarding a patient who had not passed urine, told a colleague, ‘to leave the patient and she will will’ rather than request a bladder scan

Said, “you need to get him (the patient) home tomorrow”, or words to that effect knowing that the patient had low haemoglobin and required a blood transfusion.

Resuming the hearing on Thursday (January 8), Nursing & Midwifery Council (NMC) representative, Samprada Mukhia told the panel that Ms Povall had breached several sections of the NMC code and her actions amounted to misconduct. Ms Povall also had an opportunity to make submissions.

She said she fully accepts the panel’s findings and the implications.

“As a registered nurse, my role is to practise safely at all times, in line with policies and the NMC code,” said Ms Povall.

“I accept I have fallen short of this. On reflection and in hindsight, I can see and understand that working excessive hours will have impacted my ability to process and communicate in an acceptable manner, which will have impacted my colleagues and patients.

“I appreciate that, while I haven’t purposely gone out of my way to harm anyone, I have had responsibility to myself and others.

“I thought I was doing my best for the team by not leaving gaps on the ward, however I can now see it impeded my role in doing it properly.”

Ms Povall admitted that her communication to colleagues was “ineffective”and failed to provide a safe environment to allow her team to express concerns and escalate them.

“On reflection, I can see how my actions could be seen as controlling and intimidating,” said Ms Povall.

“Having had time now to reflect and focus, I now know how I behaved was inappropriate. My lack of self awareness and being able to see how I impacted people, in particular Colleague C, is unfair and I apologise wholeheartedly.”

Ms Povall also admitted that she failed to preserve some patients’ dignity, as was concluded by the panel.

“I am finding it hard to put into words into how I feel about these findings, but it’s devastation,” said Ms Povall.

Since leaving RJAH, Ms Povall has worked in a role that provides healthcare assessments for the Department for Work and Pensions.

“I am an active member of the team and am often asked for advice,” she said.

“I work well in this role and enjoy it. I get good feedback on individuals I assess.”

Ms Povall added that the company is supportive, and she now has a much more healthy work-life balance. She said she like would like to continue in the role.

“I have been a registered nurse for 25 years and have a great knowledge and skillset,” said Ms Povall.

The hearing is set to conclude on Friday (January 9) where the panel is due to hand down its decision as to whether the proven facts amount to misconduct, and if so, if Ms Povall’s fitness to practise is impaired.