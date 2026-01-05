'You always have to look to the year ahead with optimism': independent Shropshire retailers reflect on another busy festive period

The high street and brick-and-mortar stores continue to do battle against online brands for people's pounds as they strive to offer something different for Christmas trading.

But how do independent retailers feel the latest festive sales went as they look forward to the year ahead?

Rita Bains is the co-owner of The Perfume Laboratory, in Whitburn Street in Bridgnorth, which she runs with her husband and two staff.

The shop blends and sells all of its own lab-tested perfumes which are suitable for vegans and Ms Bains said the build up to Christmas was a busy one, boosted by a familiar client base.

"As usual, we have been busy. We have very loyal customers in and out of Bridgnorth and across Shropshire and Wolverhampton," she told the Star.

"We were run off our feet at Christmas, serving customers at the front and crimping [sealing] bottles out the back, but it works.

"It's what makes Christmas what it is, the hustle and bustle. We were open on Christmas Eve and there were definitely more men coming in for the last-minute gifts. In terms of trading, I think we were on par with last year - I don't think there was too much of a difference."

The Perfume Laboratory's owner Rita Bains (right) with colleague Alex Doyle

Looking at the wider economic outlook for small, independent retailers, Ms Bains described last November's Budget as "a bit scary for independents".