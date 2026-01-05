The next phase of work began today Monday, January 5, 2026, and will concentrate on the main street through town.

Areas affected will be Broad Street and High Street, encompassing the main road through town, which then extends into West Street, into Garth Road, following the A483 out of town towards Llanwrtyd Wells.

The work will include improvements to the drainage with new combined kerb drainage units, widening if the footway and improvements to the dropped uncontrolled crossings and renewal of the surface

Work began in early November and has so far seen improvements made to Castle Street and to the Castle Road junction.

Work was paused in early December over the Christmas period, but will now re-start. This phase of work is set to last until March 2.

Powys County Council has agreed that pay and display machines in the town’s long-stay car parks will be able to issue free one-hour parking tickets to combat the disruption.

Builth Wells Town Council has issued a series of updates on the planned work and said it has seen emails between Builth Wells County Councillor Jeremy Pugh and Powys County Council about the free parking.

A spokesperson for Powys County Council said: “We can confirm that, to mitigate the temporary loss of free on-street parking during the current phase of roadworks, one hour of free parking is now available within the car parks in Builth Wells until Monday, February 9.

“Welsh Government is funding this concession within the town’s car parks as part of their programme of road works. There are no plans to extend the free parking in the car parks after the road through the town is reopened.

“Drivers are reminded that they will need to enter their car registration number at the pay and display machine to receive their one hour free parking ticket.”

Two of the machines are situated in the Groe car park and the third machine is located in the Smithfield Market car park.

The town council has said it will see if the free car parking can be extended to the end of March, owing to the disruption that the third phase in West Street and Garth Road will cause.

The Welsh Government and North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) previously announced they recognised the need for maintenance works of existing pavement and asset renewals throughout Builth and would be undertaking a series of remedial measures and improvement works aimed at being delivered – subject to funding – over a 4-year period.

The first phase of works on the A470 Station Road from the River Wye bridge up to and including the Llanelwedd roundabout was successfully delivered in early 2025.

The second phase started on November 2, 2025, and is set to last until March 2, 2026.

This next phase of roadworks will see a full closure of Broad Street and High Street (up to Strand Street) for approximately four weeks, from January 5-30.

West Street restrictions, with lane closures under two-way signal control, come into force from February 7-10. A full overnight closure of West Street will be in force from February 9-13.

A full overnight closure from Garth Road to Church Street, to the mini roundabout, will be in place from February 13-16.

Full information on the work and diversions are available and will be updated on the Traffic Wales website.