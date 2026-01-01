Telford aesthetics clinic wins national award

The Medispa, which was only founded two years ago, was named Best Clinic Group UK 2025 at the Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards.

Since launching, the business has grown rapidly across the Midlands and now operates clinics in Telford, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Solihull amid plans for further expansion during 2026.

Director and founder Anna Raja said: "We started with a single clinic in Telford and a mission to raise the standards of the aesthetics industry through medical expertise, safety and natural results.

"To now be recognised as the best clinic group in the UK is incredibly special and we're proud that this success began in Shropshire."

Medical director Khizzer Majid and founder Anna Raja from The Medispa collect the best clinic group prize at the Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards 2025

The Safety in Beauty Diamond Awards recognises excellence, public trust and commitment to safety in the aesthetics and beauty industry.

Medical director and GP Khizzer Majid added: "There is a clear need for better regulation in aesthetics."Our clinics were created to set a higher standard - medically trained practitioners, safe environments and ethical treatment planning. This award reinforces that commitment."