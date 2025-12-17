LR Silver Jewellery on Broad Street offers repairs, cleaning, resizing and replacement stones for silver and gold jewellery.

Owner Lori Ridgway also manufactures bespoke gold and silver jewellery and she can modify customers’ own jewellery.

She also carries out watch strap repairs and changes watch batteries and visitors are all welcome to go along and see Lori at work in her workshop.

Lori with Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor cutting the ribbon to open her jewellery shop watched by Lori's husband Derek Ridgway

Lori said: “I do mainly bespoke jewellery pieces, I much prefer to listen to someone’s story and make them a meaningful piece to treasure than design a range myself, although there is some ready-made jewellery for sale in the cabinets in my shop.

“One of my favourite things to do is to take old gold that’s in the bottom of people’s jewellery boxes or sentimental gold or silver that has been passed down from grandparents, or other family members, melt it down and make it into something new that brings memories and also makes it wearable for the customer.

“To me jewellery is not necessarily about the metal or the cost, it’s about the story behind it and the memories it brings.”