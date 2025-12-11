Award success for 'standout' customer services apprentice trained in Wolverhampton

Millie Ross, aged 18 and an apprentice in the door hardware group at access product firm Assa Abloy in Willenhall, triumphed over seven other apprentices to win the accolade for the positive impact she has brought to the company during her training.

The Apprenticeship Awards saw more than 150 guests gather at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton to celebrate the success of apprentices working for local and national companies.

Apprentice of the Year Awards were given in eight industry categories before the announcement of the overall winners.

Millie Ross from Assa Abloy won Apprentice of the Year at the City of Wolverhampton College Apprenticeship Awards, pictured with the company director Lloyd James

Millie, who also won the customer services and business support category, was described by judges as an exceptional apprentice and praised for her proactiveness in identifying areas for improvement and streamlining processes to improve customers' experience.

She has also recorded a series of LinkedIn videos dispelling myths about apprenticeships, giving practical advice and offering personal reflections to inspire others across the company's global network to take advantage of the training to upskill and improve their knowledge.

Lloyd James, director and head of customer services at Assa Abloy, said: "Millie quickly distinguished herself as a highly capable and detail-orientated customer services apprentice and her proactive approach has made her a standout contributor in the team."