The 19 new routes coming to Midlands airports in 2026 - full list for Birmingham and East Midlands

Passengers travelling from the two major airports in the Midlands in 2026 can choose from more than a dozen new routes.

The two main airports in the Midlands are, of course, Birmingham Airport and East Midlands Airport.

Both airports are used by millions of passengers each year, serving dozens of destinations across the world.

Operated by airlines including Ryanair, Jet2 and SunExpress, the majority of these new routes are already taking bookings.

We’ve rounded up all the new routes available from Birmingham Airport and East Midlands airport in 2026.

Gdansk, Poland

Jet2 recently announced plans for a brand-new route from East Midlands Airport to Gdansk, Poland, as part of its winter 2026/27 programme. Two new weekly services (Monday and Friday) will operate to the Polish city from November 27 to December 21, 2026.

Geneva, Switzerland

Jet2CityBreaks has launched packages from EMA to Geneva for Winter 25/26.

Antalya, Turkey

SunExpress has confirmed it will launch a new scheduled passenger service from East Midlands Airport to Antalya, Turkey, from Easter through to the end of October in 2026.The service will operate up to three times weekly - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays (peak summer only), and Fridays, with mid-morning departure times.

The old town of Antalya, Turkey

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

TUI is reintroducing direct flights from East Midlands Airport to the popular Egyptian destination of Sharm El Sheikh for Summer 2026, following strong customer demand. The service will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays, with the first flight scheduled for Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Agadir, Morocco

Jet2 will be starting flights from EMA to Agadir, Morocco, from November 2026. This weekly service will run throughout the 2026/27 winter season, until March 2027.

Preveza, Greece

Those after some Mediterranean sun can reach the Greek city of Preveza with Jet2 from summer 2026 via East Midlands Airport.

Pula, Croatia

Pula, Croatia, is part of EMA's new summer 2026 offering thanks to Jet2.

Chania, Greece

Jet2 2ill operate brand-new weekly Tuesday services from East Midlands Airport to Chania from 26th May to 27th October, 2026, offering holidaymakers the opportunity to explore Crete’s breath-taking western region for the very first time from the airport base.

Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece, is part of Jet2's new offering from EMA in summer 2026.

Rome, Italy

Operated by easyJet from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting current services, commencing 5th March 2026

The famous Colosseum, Rome

Marrakech, Morocco

Operated by Ryanair from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting our current services, commencing 29th March 2026

Tirana, Albania

Operated by Ryanair from Birmingham Airport: Brand new route for BHX commencing 29th March 2026

Agadir, Morocco

Operated by Ryanair from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting our current services, commencing 30th March 2026

Inverness, Scotland

Operated by easyJet from Birmingham Airport: Brand new route for BHX commencing 30th March 2026

Warsaw, Poland

Operated by Ryanair from Birmingham Airport: Brand new route for BHX commencing 31st March 2026

Nice, France

Operated by easyJet from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting current services, commencing 1st May 2026

Warsaw, Poland

Operated by Ryanair from Birmingham Airport: Brand new route for BHX commencing 31st March 2026

Samos, Greece

Operated by Jet2 from Birmingham Airport: Brand new route for BHX commencing 4th May 2026

Palermo, Italy

Operated by Jet2 from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting current services, commencing 6th May 2026

Budapest, Hungary

Operated by TUI from Birmingham Airport: New route for airline supporting current services, commencing 4th May 2026