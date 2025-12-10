Shropshire law firm advises on major multinational acquisition

The deal saw Shrewsbury-based Aaron & Partners advise Armstrong France on the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Armstrong France SAS, to Swiss-based Schulthess Maschinen.

The transaction, completed for an undisclosed sum, forms part of Schulthess's European expansion strategy and gives the group a major foothold in the French market.

Armstrong France, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Saint-Germain-Laprade, is an operator and installer of laundrettes. The business runs around 400 own-brand Wash 'n' Dry Concept sites containing almost 1,200 machines.

It directly employs circa 20 people and supplies high-quality washing, drying and finishing equipment across sectors including industry, healthcare, hospitality, education and the military.

Stuart Haynes, corporate and commercial partner at Aaron & Partners, said: "We are pleased to have supported Armstrong France Holdings on this strategically significant cross-border transaction.

"The deal involved close coordination between UK and French advisers and demonstrates the strength of our international corporate practice."