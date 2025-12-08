Car detailing business near Bridgnorth celebrates its first birthday

Halo Detailing in Wombourne, near Bridgnorth, specialises in automotive detailing and paint-protection.

For its first anniversary celebrations the business invited new customers, long-standing clients, partners and friends of the business for a day dedicated to cars, craftsmanship and community.

Held at Halo's facility, the event showcased the company's detailing services, including live demonstrations of paint protection film and windscreen protection.

Guests also had the opportunity to tour the workshop, meet the team, enjoy refreshments and more.

Founder of the business, Lewis Taylor said: "Our first year has been an incredible journey. We’ve grown quickly and built a reputation for exceptional quality and service.

"This event was our way of saying thank you to the people who’ve supported us from day one and to those who are joining us as we move into year two."