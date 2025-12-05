Councillor Chris Branford went along to the event at award-winning soft drinks manufacturer Radnor Hills.

She attended on behalf of the Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp and Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor, who was ill.

She said the Welsh Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies was there and he opened the new line.

The £5 million investment will allow Radnor Hills, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, to increase its overall carton capacity by 150%, from 60 million to 150 million packs annually.

As well as helping to deliver more than 20 new jobs, the new line will enable the independent and family-owned business to meet the consumer demand for this format and to expand into markets including the NHS, schools and travel sector.

Radnor Hills is one of the UK’s leading soft drinks manufacturers and all its drinks are made using the exceptionally pure Welsh spring water sourced from its boreholes just minutes from its production site in Knighton, Powys.

As well as still and sparkling Radnor Spring Water, the company makes Heartsease Farm, its range of award-winning sparkling presses, Radnor Splash, which sells at the rate of three units every second, and a range of school compliant drinks

Councillor Branford said the guests then enjoyed a tour of the new line and she said it was amazing.

She thanked William Watkins CEO and founder of Radnor Hills for inviting them along and she said they were all presented with a goodie bag to go home with

Deputy Mayor Councillor Sharp said she had attended the Remembrance Service in Knighton which had a brilliant turnout.

She thanked everyone who had helped to plan the event, all the organisations that took part in the service and the members of the public that went along to show their support.