Business event in Shrewsbury will focus on secrets of good recruitment

The event is part of the ‘In The Loop’ campaign created by insurance brokerage Howden which is aimed at helping town centre businesses support each other.

It will be the third meeting of its kind following the launch of In The Loop last year and will hear from the firm’s talent acquisition associate Jemma Smith on the best way to recruit staff.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit the Shropshire Star website for our Black Friday offer

Branch manager Ellie Cole said: "The previous social events have been a great success, with people from a wide variety of businesses attending to hear from specialists providing useful advice.

"Recruitment is one of the biggest challenges of running a business so I’m sure Jemma Smith will prove to be an interesting guest at our next event.

"Jemma is a fantastic speaker and will be sharing the secrets of good recruitment as well as taking questions so we are expecting a good turnout from businesses.

"We created In The Loop to help businesses in Shrewsbury town centre connect with each other in a variety of ways.

The team at Howden in Shrewsbury

"Central to the campaign is a hamper of products bought from town centre businesses which we give to everyone who comes to us for a business insurance quote.

"The idea is to create a positive cycle of support - if every town centre business buys products or services from each other it can make a really big difference to everyone."

The event starts at 6pm in The Lion and Pheasant, in Wyle Cop, this Thursday, December 4.