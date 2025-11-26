Shropshire firm SJ Roberts Construction starts work on latest project - here's what it is

SJ Roberts Construction is building a new parish hall in the Herefordshire village of Marden.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process managed by Marden Parish Council.

The new, purpose-built facility will provide two community rooms, storage areas, toilets, a kitchen and an outside seating area, and will serve as a vital focal point for the rural community which in recent years has lost two pubs and the Post Office.

Among its proposed uses, the building will provide an enhanced space for two local initiatives known as 'Community Hub' and 'Repair Café' which will be able to expand as a result of the new parish hall.

Built using a steel frame and cladding construction method, the new building will also have air-to-air heating and solar PV panels to enhance its energy efficiency and reduce running costs.

It is due to be ready towards the end of next summer.SJ Roberts Construction is also currently delivering a 90-plot, mixed-tenure housing development in the same village for Citizen New Homes.

Louis Brookes, apprentice site manager for SJ Roberts Construction (right), with representatives of Marden Parish Council

Construction director Matthew Roberts said: "Having already become familiar with the local community in Marden via the work we're delivering for Citizen New Homes, it is an honour to have secured the contract to build this new parish hall.

"We're looking forward to seeing how local residents utilise the new facilities and witness it become a focal point for the community for years to come."

Parish council Chairman David Bennett added: "As a rural parish, the impact that this new facility will have cannot be underestimated.

"It will foster social cohesion as well as becoming a hub for essential social support services, including healthcare assistance and counselling, addressing local needs and improving the well-being of vulnerable members of the community."