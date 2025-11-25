Shropshire PR agency expands with two new hires

Libby Everson and Eleanor Jones were both offered jobs at J&PR after a spell of work experience with the Wellington-based firm.

The aspiring PR and marketing executives now join directors Kirsty Smallman and Rhea Alton, along with the rest of their team, at the company offices on Church Street.

Libby, 18 and from Wellington, was studying A-levels at Shrewsbury College when she took part in a week's work experience placement at the agency, but was undecided on whether to go to university or follow the apprenticeship route.

Ms Smallman said: "We talked through Libby's options for career routes within the industry and offered our support and advice.

"We didn't want to influence her decision fully but were delighted when she came back to us and said she would be looking into an apprenticeship and would like to complete it with us here at J&PR.

"Libby is now a multi-channel marketing apprentice with Shrewsbury-based provider SBC Training and has been a great asset to the team."

Eleanor, 21 and from Bicton Heath in Shrewsbury, applied for work experience at the firm during her second year studying PR and media at Birmingham City University.

She was subsequently offered a part-time job as a digital assistant which she could do alongside her university lectures and her home study.

The team at J&PR, from left: director Kirsty Smallman, new recruits Libby Everson and Eleanor Jones and director Rhea Alton

Ms Smallman added: "I am very enthusiastic about work experience opportunities and I continually call for more Shropshire businesses to offer placements.

"My work experience portfolio and references allowed me to get into the top journalism degree course in the country and I think work experience is more important than ever in the post-Covid world.

"Work experience placements are an important part of recruitment for an employer as they offer a valuable recruitment pipeline and for the student too, as they are given the opportunity to taste an industry and make their decision as to whether it is right for them."

Mrs Alton added: "Young people can access careers advice, listen to stories from colleagues and be inspired by those around them - or they may think it isn't for them at the end of the experience and that is equally as useful too.

"A few days, a week or regular visits can make a huge difference to the next steps for that person.

"We have recruited the majority of our team through work experience placements and Libby is now the third apprentice to go through the multi-channel marketing apprenticeship with SBC Training.

"Libby and Eleanor both made a fabulous impression on everyone at J&PR during their work experience placements and we knew they would fit in perfectly."