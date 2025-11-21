North Shropshire takeaway told 'major improvement necessary' as 29 businesses handed new food hygiene ratings

Over the past month food hygiene inspectors have visited a variety of restaurants, cafés, and takeaways across Shropshire.

The most recent Food Standards Agency inspections reveal a mix of outcomes: while many establishments achieved the top five hygiene rating, others were given advice on areas needing improvement.

These ratings provide a clear snapshot of which businesses are maintaining high food safety standards and which are still working towards them, helping diners make informed choices about where to eat or order food.

Inspections assess how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the effectiveness of overall food safety management.

Below is a selection of the latest food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin: