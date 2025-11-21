North Shropshire takeaway told 'major improvement necessary' as 29 businesses handed new food hygiene ratings
Twenty-nine Shropshire businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following inspections carried out by the Food Standards Agency in recent weeks.
Over the past month food hygiene inspectors have visited a variety of restaurants, cafés, and takeaways across Shropshire.
The most recent Food Standards Agency inspections reveal a mix of outcomes: while many establishments achieved the top five hygiene rating, others were given advice on areas needing improvement.
These ratings provide a clear snapshot of which businesses are maintaining high food safety standards and which are still working towards them, helping diners make informed choices about where to eat or order food.
Inspections assess how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the effectiveness of overall food safety management.
Below is a selection of the latest food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin:
Rated 5: REVIVE CAFE WELLINGTON, Wellington, Telford; rated on November 13
Rated 5: Bangla Pride, Oakengates, Telford; rated on November 12
Rated 5: Little Bengal Telford Ltd, Dawley, Telford; rated on November 12
Rated 5: Ego Shrewsbury, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11
Rated 5: Fast Trak Diner, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11
Rated 5: Copthorne Fish Bar, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11
Rated 5: Number 9, Ludlow; rated on November 11
Rated 5: Cue and Dart World, Shrewsbury; rated on November 7
Rated 5: Royal Oak, Shrewsbury; rated on November 7
Rated 5: GOOSE Eats, Ellesmere; rated on November 7
Rated 5: Pita, Shrewsbury; rated on November 6
Rated 5: Asda Living Cafe Telford, Wellington, Telford; rated on November 5
Rated 5: Brooklyn Craft, Shrewsbury; rated on November 4
Rated 5: The Crown Inn Wentnor Limited, Wentnor; rated on October 31
Rated 5: Major Pizza, Whitchurch; rated on October 31
Rated 5: Stockton Villa Pizzas, SY21; rated on October 31
Rated 5: Broseley Life Skills Tea Room, Broseley; rated on October 30
Rated 5: Mikey’s, Broseley; rated on October 30
Rated 5: Broseley Social Club, Broseley; rated on October 30
Rated 5: Inn On The Green, Wentnor; rated on October 30
Rated 5: The Coalport Tavern, Oakengates, Telford; rated on October 29
Rated 5: Swallow Chinese Restaurant, Whitchurch; rated on October 22
Rated 5: The Sip & Soul Cafe, Highley; rated on September 10
Rated 4: Albert's Shed, Southwater, Telford; rated on October 15
Rated 4: The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse, Shrewsbury; rated on October 13
Rated 3: BallPoint! Sports Bar Telford, Oakengates; rated on October 10
Rated 3: Shake n Smash, Madeley; rated on September 25
Rated 2: Pizza 1 Stop, Shrewsbury; rated on September 11
Rated 0: Spice Heaven, Whitchurch; rated on October 10