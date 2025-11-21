Shropshire Star
North Shropshire takeaway told 'major improvement necessary' as 29 businesses handed new food hygiene ratings

Twenty-nine Shropshire businesses have been awarded new food hygiene ratings following inspections carried out by the Food Standards Agency in recent weeks.

By Megan Jones
Published

Over the past month food hygiene inspectors have visited a variety of restaurants, cafés, and takeaways across Shropshire.

The most recent Food Standards Agency inspections reveal a mix of outcomes: while many establishments achieved the top five hygiene rating, others were given advice on areas needing improvement.

These ratings provide a clear snapshot of which businesses are maintaining high food safety standards and which are still working towards them, helping diners make informed choices about where to eat or order food.

Inspections assess how food is prepared, cooked, cooled, stored, and handled, as well as the cleanliness of the premises and the effectiveness of overall food safety management.

Below is a selection of the latest food hygiene ratings for venues across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin:

  • Rated 5: REVIVE CAFE WELLINGTON, Wellington, Telford; rated on November 13

  • Rated 5: Bangla Pride, Oakengates, Telford; rated on November 12

  • Rated 5: Little Bengal Telford Ltd, Dawley, Telford; rated on November 12

  • Rated 5: Ego Shrewsbury, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11

  • Rated 5: Fast Trak Diner, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11

  • Rated 5: Copthorne Fish Bar, Shrewsbury; rated on November 11

  • Rated 5: Number 9, Ludlow; rated on November 11

  • Rated 5: Cue and Dart World, Shrewsbury; rated on November 7

  • Rated 5: Royal Oak, Shrewsbury; rated on November 7

  • Rated 5: GOOSE Eats, Ellesmere; rated on November 7

  • Rated 5: Pita, Shrewsbury; rated on November 6

  • Rated 5: Asda Living Cafe Telford, Wellington, Telford; rated on November 5

  • Rated 5: Brooklyn Craft, Shrewsbury; rated on November 4

  • Rated 5: The Crown Inn Wentnor Limited, Wentnor; rated on October 31

  • Rated 5: Major Pizza, Whitchurch; rated on October 31

  • Rated 5: Stockton Villa Pizzas, SY21; rated on October 31

  • Rated 5: Broseley Life Skills Tea Room, Broseley; rated on October 30

  • Rated 5: Mikey’s, Broseley; rated on October 30

  • Rated 5: Broseley Social Club, Broseley; rated on October 30

  • Rated 5: Inn On The Green, Wentnor; rated on October 30

  • Rated 5: The Coalport Tavern, Oakengates, Telford; rated on October 29

  • Rated 5: Swallow Chinese Restaurant, Whitchurch; rated on October 22

  • Rated 5: The Sip & Soul Cafe, Highley; rated on September 10

  • Rated 4: Albert's Shed, Southwater, Telford; rated on October 15

  • Rated 4: The Shrewsbury Coffeehouse, Shrewsbury; rated on October 13

  • Rated 3: BallPoint! Sports Bar Telford, Oakengates; rated on October 10

  • Rated 3: Shake n Smash, Madeley; rated on September 25

  • Rated 2: Pizza 1 Stop, Shrewsbury; rated on September 11

  • Rated 0: Spice Heaven, Whitchurch; rated on October 10