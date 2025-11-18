Popular village pub on the Wrekin's doorstep sold to new owners after 15 years in care of one Shropshire family

The Huntsman of Little Wenlock in Telford will reopen this Friday (November 21) under new ownership after 15 years in the care of Catherine and Peter Morris.

The couple bought the vacant and boarded-up pub in 2010, before transforming it into a picturesque and thriving destination inn.

But last week the pair announced that they had sold the site, thanking customers for their support during the journey they called a "dream come true".

A post on social media, signed by the couple, said: "It is with a mixture of sadness, gratitude and excitement that we announce the sale of The Huntsman.

"Sadness that we will be leaving a business and customers that we have grown to know as great friends and supporters of the Huntsman.

"This is something that we are all proud of, but there is also excitement for the next chapter in the Huntsman's history.

The Huntsman pub at Little Wenlock in 2010

"It seems like only yesterday we were surrounded by rubble and a vision for what the Huntsman could be.

"A dream of ours which came true thanks to continued support by such a wonderful customer base throughout good and the more difficult times.

"Now is the time for us to let someone new take on this beautiful establishment and oversee an amazing future for the Huntsman it well deserves."

The pub will be closed this week while its new owners prepare for the busy festive period, and will fully reopen at 5pm on Friday.