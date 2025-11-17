Promotion round at Shropshire office of Aaron & Partners

Employment lawyer Jennifer Gibson and Zoe Lloyd from the corporate and commercial team have both been made partners in the Shrewsbury office of Aaron & Partners.

Ms Gibson joined the firm as an associate in 2022 and has developed a strong reputation for advising both employers and employees on complex legal matters in the Shropshire area.

Ms Lloyd trained with Aaron & Partners and qualified as a solicitor in 2017 before being promoted to senior associate in 2023.She advises on complex commercial issues, often involving an international element.

A trio of other staff have also been promoted in the Shrewsbury office.

Dispute resolution solicitor Natalie Antenbring and family law specialist Katie Hughes-Beddows have been made senior associates while wills, trusts and tax solicitor Rebecca Estry has been promoted to associate.

The team at Aaron & Partners (clockwise from back left): Head of the Shrewsbury office Hugh Strickland, senior partner Nick Clarke, partner Zoe Lloyd, senior associate Natalie Antenbring and partner Jennifer Gibson

Senior partner Nick Clarke said: "These promotions are a reflection not just of individual achievement but also of the commitment our people show to clients every day.

"We're continuing to invest in building a strong, diverse team across all of our offices and I know these newly promoted colleagues will play a key role in helping clients achieve the best possible outcomes.

"As we grow, we're committed to recognising and nurturing talent from within.

These promotions are just one step in an exciting journey ahead for both our people and our clients."

Across the wider Aaron & Partners practice, nine other staff have been handed promotions including four new partners in its Chester office.

The firm employs more than 200 staff across its offices in Shrewsbury, Chester, Altrincham and the Wirral.