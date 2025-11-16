Online vintage clothing retailer Griffs launches first shop in Shrewsbury town centre

Jake Griffiths has opened Griffs which occupies 288 sq ft in the grade II-listed 64 Wyle Cop.

The business sells a broad range of clothing, hats and sportswear by well-known brands such as Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Ralph Lauren.

Mr Griffiths said: "I've been operating for about five years and recently rebranded to Griffs having originally been under a different name.

"I've done a few pop up shops before (including) in Shrewsbury a few years ago and that went really well. It seemed like people were very interested in what I've got to offer.

Griffs has opened at 64 Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury

"I've since carried on online but then thought why not take the plunge. I regularly walk up and down the Wyle Cop and love how many great independent shops there are and in Shrewsbury as a whole. I'm looking forward to being alongside these."

Josh Hyde is an apprentice surveyor who handled the letting for property agency Towler Shaw Roberts.

He added: "The property at 64 Wyle Cup is situated in a popular location in Shrewsbury town centre with a busy footfall.

"It was identified by Jake as being ideal to open his first shop after trading successfully online for a number of years.

"As an independent business, Griffs will fit in perfectly with the many other independent businesses that have chosen to make Wyle Cop home. We wish Jake every success in his new premises."