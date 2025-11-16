Discount retailer Savers to open latest Shropshire store

Savers will launch its latest outlet in the county at Telford Centre on Thursday where it will sell health, home and beauty products.

Its range includes cleaning products, deodorants, perfumes and food and drink, with some items selling for up to 60 per cent off the RRP.

Operations director Sean Watret said: "I am delighted to announce the opening of Savers in Telford.

"We are excited to become your one-stop shop for all your home, health, and beauty needs."

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, added: "The launch of Savers' new stores is known to attract queues of eager customers, keen to be the first to grab bargains in store and receive a goody bag in the process.

"We're very much looking forward to the opening on Thursday and welcoming Savers as part of the line up of recent new openings which has also included Starbucks, Miniso, Kenji and Mango."