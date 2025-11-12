Beloved Shrewsbury cupcake business looks to open town centre store

Crystal’s Cupcakes could be opening a store on Hills Lane in Shrewsbury if their application is given the green light by Shropshire Council.

For several years, the business sold its sweet treats out of a store on Dawley's high street, before eventually combining its bakery and shop under one roof in Sweetlake, to the southwest of Shrewsbury.

A planning application has been submitted to the local authority that would see a new store open on Hills Lane in the town centre, between cocktail bar Blind Tiger and wedding dress shop Bridal Reloved.

More than a decade ago, the store was home to Simply Jays, a wool and gift shop. It was later taken over by Blind Tiger, before being put back on the market in 2023.

The latest application proposes that the shop would be open between 8am and 6pm, but could open until 9pm if there was an event in the town centre.

It's envisioned that the new venue will create one full-time and two part-time jobs.

No external alterations to the listed building are proposed as part of the application, with the exception of signage.

Internal works include the installation of a serving counter at the front of the store and a food preparation area to the rear, along with a refurbishment of the cellar for storage purposes.

Documents, submitted by David Humphreys Limited on behalf of the business, state: "If successful, this change of use application will allow the sales of these much sought-after Crystal’s Cupcakes, with additional foods and drinks.

"This application proposes a sensitive and sustainable change of use for a listed building in the heart of Shrewsbury.

"The associated internal works are modest, reversible, and heritage-conscious, ensuring the building’s continued relevance and contribution to the town centre."

The full planning application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/04129/FUL

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk