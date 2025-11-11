Page 6 of the book

A Rhayader business famous for producing heart-warming Christmas adverts that rivalled the high street kings – has produced a charming children’s book.

Hafod Hardware’s adverts stole millions of peoples’ hearts around the world when they started in 2017 featuring Arthur, Tom’s son, who was then 10 months-old

With nostalgia and family at their heart, the videos went viral and rivalled expensive adverts by John Lewis and Waitrose.

King Charles, then a prince, couldn’t pass by the famed shop when he visited the town in 2021 and bought Andrea Von Kampen's album, That Spell.

The new book called ‘Ryder of Rhayader and His Magical Shop’ is a new illustrated book celebrating 130 years of Hafod Hardware

Written and illustrated by Thomas Lewis Jones the book follows young Ryder as he explores the shop’s nooks and crannies—meeting memorable characters and uncovering stories passed down through generations since 1895.

Each page is a love-letter to the town, the Elan Valley, and the people who’ve kept Hafod’s spirit alive.

“This book is our thank-you to Rhayader,” says author Thomas Lewis Jones.

“It’s about community, family, and the everyday magic inside a small Welsh hardware shop.

” It tells the story of Ryder, a young boy who discovers the magic that lives within the walls of his family’s shop — a nod to the generations who have kept it alive for over 130 years. It’s a mix of truth, nostalgia and a touch of festive magic.”

Founded in 1895, Hafod Hardware is a fourth-generation family business in Rhayader, known for its annual festive films and community projects celebrating Mid Wales life.

It was founded by cousins of Thomas Lewis Jones’ late grandfather Evan Williams.

It left the family in the 1970s but came back to us in 1999, when his grandparents Pauline and Alan Lewis bought it back.

Tom came back to help his grandparents as a “stop gap”, after he dropped out of university in 2008.

Enter the olde-worlde setting of Hafod Hardware and you can find your typical DIY staples, gardening equipment, outdoor clothing, electrical and kitchen items, as well as services like key cutting.

But there’s also more modern offerings on sale, from fishing gear and art prints of the Elan Valley painted by Tom, or even a bar of Hafod Hardware-branded chocolate home.

The family has worked hard to keep its traditional feel — the old wooden counters, the friendly service, and that sense of community that’s always made it so special.

Thomas Lewis Jones said; “The idea came from wanting to capture the spirit and story of Hafod Hardware in a way that could be shared with younger generations.

“It felt like the perfect time to celebrate 130 years of our family-run shop. The whole process took around a year from first idea to printed copy. I wrote and designed the book myself to reflect the warmth and charm of the shop.

“The response has been really lovely. One customer said they are this year’s must have stocking filler. We’ve had so many kind messages from customers and followers online saying how much they’ve enjoyed it. People seem to connect with the story’s sense of tradition and family, which means a lot to me.

“It would appeal to families and readers of all ages who love Welsh heritage and cosy Christmas storytelling.”

With the children’s book out now and selling well, everyone wants to know if there will be a follow-up or any more Christmas adverts.

Thomas said: “I’d love to write another book in future — I’ve got a few ideas brewing already, including a story following the adventures of our shop dog and cat, Frodo and Dobby, although I might have to change their names to avoid any copyright issues!.

“The Christmas ads will always hold a special place in my heart. The last video was produced in 2021. Arthur is now eight, and there may be one more advert on the horizon, as a sort of reunion video.

“We never say never; it’s something I’d love to revisit one day when the time and story feel right.”

The book is available for £3.99 at Hafod Hardware, East Street, Rhayader and online via Etsy at: https://www.etsy.com/uk/listing/4397883536/ryder-of-rhayader-and-his-magical-shop

To see the shop's video's and products visit https://www.hafodhardware.com

