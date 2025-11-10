Shrewsbury-based estate agency Halls launches new 'early-access' listing service

Called Priority Preview, the firm said it aimed to give its current and previous clients access to an exclusive preview of properties which were not yet openly available.

It will match pre-qualified buyers with homeowners who are cautious of the open market.

The list of potential buyers is being compiled by Halls' nine regional offices which include sites in Worcestershire, Powys and north Shropshire alongside its Shrewsbury head office.

Managing director Jon Quinn said: "Priority Preview provides homeowners with an opportunity to market their property to a select list of pre-qualified buyers, without the need to approach the open market.

"This new service offers a unique opportunity for our clients to gain exclusive access to these new property listings before they become available to the general public.

"Our aim is to partner genuine, pre-qualified buyers with like-minded vendors, allowing buyers a competitive edge and sellers the opportunity to avoid the challenges of the wider market.

"As agents, our role is to shield our clients from the myriad pressures of the housing market."Some vendors choose to adopt a more discreet approach to their marketing.

"This new service is designed to help our buyers find their next home without the need for them to constantly wade through endless and unsuitable listings."