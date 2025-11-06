Expansion plans for pilates studio tapping into growing 'reformer' trend

Project Reformer Pilates opened a studio in Claverley near Bridgnorth over the summer to specialise in the growing trend of 'reformer' pilates classes.

The team behind the venture is now planning to open a wellness hub at the centre by the end of this year, offering services such as blood screening, IV drips, a hangover clinic and menopause screening.

Project Reformer Pilates' studio in Claverley near Bridgnorth

Recruitment has begun for a nurse practitioner while up to five more jobs could be created at the studio as a whole.

Co-founder and instructor Jessica Bayley said the aim was to create a holistic destination which could help people feel their best.

"We're passionate about going beyond exercise," she said.

"This next step brings science and self care together, helping people understand their bodies, recover better and take control of their long-term health."

Co-founders of Project Reformer Pilates Jessica Bayley and Luis Evitt

Whereas traditional pilates participants use their own body weight on a mat or an exercise ball, reformer classes are considered a more dynamic version of the activity.

Guests either stand or lie on a device akin to a rowing machine and then use springs, ropes and a sliding carriage to add resistance and support movement and stretching.

Its celebrity fans include actress Margot Robbie, evergreen footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and singer Dua Lipa who has even joined a company which makes at-home reformer machines as its chief creative officer.

Ms Bayley said she was drawn to the activity after years spent as an endurance athlete which included completing Ironman triathlons and other long-distance events.

Having experienced the physical toll of intense training, she discovered reformer pilates as a way to recover, strengthen and prevent injury.

She said wanted to create a space where others could experience the same benefits which are claimed to include improved posture, flexibility, core strength and balance.

Ms Bayley added: "I'd spent years pushing my body to the limit. Reformer pilates completely changed the way I train and recover.

"I wanted to bring that to this area - a space that feels welcoming, empowering and focused on genuine results."

Since launching in July, it has welcomed more than 400 people to its classes which cover everything from beginners to more experienced athletes, four times daily.

Ms Bayley has co-founded the business with Luis Evitt, a local marketing consultant and former professional rugby player who came to pilates after undergoing two knee reconstruction surgeries.

He admitted that he was not a typical pilates fan but the exercise played a key role in his rehabilitation and rebuilding strength after injury which inspired him to help bring the new studio to life.

Mr Evitt added: "The recovery benefits of reformer pilates were incredible."I could feel myself getting stronger and more stable every week.

"I wanted to help create a space where both men and women could access that same level of training and recovery, without the barriers or stereotypes."