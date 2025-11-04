'Hitting Shropshire firms in the pocket once again would be the wrong choice' says Chamber as Chancellor refuses to rule out tax hikes

Chancellor Rachel Reeves declined to confirm whether Labour would keep its manifesto promises to not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT, saying “we will all have to contribute” as she took the unusual step of hosting a press conference three weeks ahead of the November 26 autumn Budget so that people "understand the circumstances we are facing".

She said she would make “the choices necessary to deliver strong foundations” for the economy in a world that has “thrown more challenges our way”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a speech in the media briefing room of 9 Downing Street in central London, ahead of the Budget later this month (Justin Tallis/PA)

Reeves blamed US tariffs, the former Conservative Government and issues such as The Office for Budget Responsibility’s expected downgrade of economic productivity for the “hard choices” she said she will have to make as Chancellor to plug the black hole caused by U-turns on welfare spending cuts and increased debt interest costs.