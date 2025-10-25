'Popular' Telford hotel and pub next to railway station up for sale

The Station Hotel in Wellington, along with its sister restaurant and cocktail bar, Carriages, has been put up for sale.

The freehold for the grand building opposite Wellington railway station's ticket office is being advertised by agents, Sidney Phillips, with an asking price of £650,000.

During the Victorian period, the hotel operated a buffet for hungry railway passengers travelling to, from or through Wellington Station.

The Station Hotel, Wellington. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla

Today, the property features several bar areas to the ground floor, a cocktail bar and restaurant to the first floor and seven double en-suite letting rooms on the second floor.

Also included in the sale is a manager's flat, with a bedroom/lounge area, separate kitchen, and a bathroom.

Agents, Sidney Phillips, said: "Station Hotel and Carriages Restaurant operate almost as two independent businesses.

"At ground floor is a well appointed traditional pub popular with all sectors of the community which also acts as a venue bar/live entertainment venue on the weekend.

"At first floor is a select cocktail bar and restaurant known as Carriages in two sections and at second floor there are seven high quality en suite letting bedrooms.

"The hotel is situated opposite the railway station and adjacent to the main high street. The property which is well appointed and in need of no further investment."

The full listing is available to view online at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/71620529