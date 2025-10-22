Council leader thanks Powys businesses for building a dynamic economy

The leader of Powys County Council has thanked county businesses for commitment to building a modern, dynamic economy that works for everyone.

Councillor Jake Berriman, who is also the council’s cabinet member for people, performance and partnerships, was speaking at the annual Powys Business Awards presentation dinner held at The Hafren, Newtown last Friday night.

Powys County Council is a sponsor of the awards, organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group (MWMG).

“We are very much looking to the future and I am proud that Powys County Council is once again a sponsor of this fantastic event. Tonight isn’t just about trophies and titles, it’s about people and possibility and the creativity, courage and determination that define the business community here in Powys.

“Our local businesses, from family-run enterprises to fast-growing innovators, are the lifeblood of our economy. You drive growth, create opportunities and help our communities to thrive. Together, you are shaping a stronger, fairer and more sustainable Powys.

“Over the past year, we have seen some truly remarkable examples of ambition and resilience - new ventures born from bold ideas, established firms embracing innovation and countless individuals turning challenges into opportunities.

“We’ve also seen real progress through initiatives designed to unlock growth and investment across the region.”Seven, successful county businesses have been invited to proceed with applications for the Mid Wales Commercial Property Fund, which he described as “a strong signal of confidence and of the exciting direction our local economy is heading”.

Cllr Berriman also reported the positive launch of a Capital Growth Grant which is helping Powys businesses to invest, expand and innovate. “This grant is about giving entrepreneurs the tools and support they need to turn ideas into action and growth into jobs,” he added.

“We are looking to the future with plans for the development of new business parks and an advanced manufacturing centre, a major step forward in creating the right infrastructure for enterprise, innovation and high-value employment in Mid Wales.

“These projects demonstrate our commitment to building a modern, dynamic economy that works for everyone.

“Half the jobs that young people might be doing in the next 10 years haven’t been invented yet. People in this room tonight are invaluable in creating opportunities for the next generation.”

He thanked the award winners, finalists and nominees for their passion to push boundaries, their community commitment and their vision to make Powys a place where enterprise flourishes.

“As a council, we are proud to work alongside you, supporting innovation, sustainability and inclusivity across our towns and rural communities,” added Cllr Berriman. “These values sit right at the heart of our shared vision for Powys’ future.

“Your success lights the way for others, inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs to dream big and make their mark right here in Powys. Thank you for everything you do to make our county a place of opportunity and pride.”