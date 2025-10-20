An electronics company that celebrated its 50th birthday last year and is deeply rooted in the community of Llanwrtyd Wells has won a coveted Powys Business Award.

Charcroft Electronics received the Business in the Community Award, sponsored by EDF, at the annual ceremony held at The Hafren, Newtown last Friday night. Organised by Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, the awards showcase the diverse range of successful enterprises within Powys.

Established in 1974 by Paul Newman, Charcroft Electonics has 75 employees and says it remains steadfastly committed to enriching the lives of people living in Llanwrtyd Wells and beyond.

“We are absolutely overjoyed to win this award,” said director, Vicky Mellor. “It is our third year in a row as a finalist and to finally win is testament to the work we do to support our local community.

“Through our various initiatives, we strive to create a positive and lasting impact, embodying the spirit of the Powys Business in the Community Award. Our journey has been deeply intertwined with the local community.”

The company’s dedication to the community was recognised in 2010 when it hosted a visit from HRH Prince of Wales – now King Charles III - and a ceremonial plaque was laid in the town square in Charcroft’s honour.”

Charcroft Electronics has managed and funded the after school provision at Ysgol Dolafon, Llanwrtyd Wells for 18 years, providing wraparound care for children and enabling parents to work longer hours and contribute to the local economy.

The company has sponsored Llanwrtyd Eisteddfod since 1997 and made significant donations to Help the Homeless Wales, events including Llangammarch Wells Carnival and Llanwrtyd in Bloom and local sports and arts organisations.

To increase social inclusion and improve the quality of life for residents, Charcroft Electonics has supported Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport which provides essential transport services in rural areas.

More than 95% of headquarters-based employees are Powys residents and the company prioritises local suppliers and tradespeople, reflecting a commitment to local employment.

“We are proud to support our team in giving back to the community, whether that’s through fundraising for local charities or getting involved in local projects,” added Vicky. “Notably, we support our trained firefighters and co-responders in Llanwrtyd, allowing them to be on call while working at Charcroft.

“This initiative ensures timely emergency response, benefiting the entire community.”

The award judges said: “Charcroft Electronics goes above and beyond when it comes to community engagement, from sponsoring the eisteddfod for over 20 years, to funding both the emergency responders and wraparound childcare in their locality.”