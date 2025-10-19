Three Shropshire firms fined for failing to pay workers the minimum wage

Two other employers in the county - including a floral business and hotel company - were also fined or failing to pay staff the legal minimum.

British Gas owner Centrica, EG Group and Holland & Barrett were also among the latest firms to be named by the Government for failing to pay some of their staff the minimum wage.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) released a list of 491 employers that underpaid workers during the period between 2018 and 2023.

They will pay a fine amounting to a combined £10.2 million as a result of breaking the rules.

It means pay for some staff fell short of the national minimum wage, or the national living wage, which is what the Government calls the minimum wage for those aged over 21.

Shropshire companies who failed to pay minimum wage:

Hazle Farm Child Care Limited, based in Shrewsbury, failed to pay £1,982.61 to 11 workers, it has been revealed.

The Floral Company UK Limited, trading as Peony and based in Shifnal, failed to pay £529.87 to two workers.

Meanwhile, the Government said The Coaching Inn Group Ltd, based in Oswestry, failed to pay £680.59 to 12 workers - but the company has said that the underpayment relates to the Wynnstay Hotel in a period before The Coaching Inn Group acquired it, and that when the company became aware of the underpayment it "settled the arrears immediately".

Other West Midlands companies who failed to pay minimum wage:

The Royal School, Wolverhampton, failed to pay £3,912.97 to one worker.

The school said the non-payment related to an "individual, historic and complex case".

A spokesperson told the Express & Star: "The Royal School Wolverhampton is aware of the matter referenced in the Government’s recent publication. The situation related to an individual, historic and complex case which, once identified, was reviewed and fully resolved with both the individual and the relevant authorities."

Genting Casinos UK Limited, of Birmingham, failed to pay £303,936.69 to 1,583 workers.