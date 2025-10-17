'Having a robust probation policy in place is vital,' says Shropshire HR expert with new Employment Rights Bill on the horizon

That’s the advice from Telford-based Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results, who has seen a big increase in clients looking to implement new policies ahead of the Employment Rights Bill becoming law.

Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results

One of the highest-profile changes in the Bill - removing the requirement for staff to have been employed for two years before being able to claim unfair dismissal - is now not expected to be introduced until 2027, but Alasdair said businesses should still act now to ensure they were prepared.