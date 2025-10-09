30 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings

Several Shropshire businesses have been handed new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections.

Cafés, restaurants, pubs and takeaways across the county were among those assessed by the Food Standards Agency, with the majority achieving the top score of five – meaning “very good” – for their hygiene standards.

Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.

The latest ratings for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are listed below:

The latest ratings for Shropshire and Mid Wales have been published.

Subway, Bromfield Road, Ludlow — rated 5 on October 7

Dun Cow Restaurant, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 6

The Charles Darwin, Sutton Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 3

The Charles Darwin, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Shrewsbury BBQ & Grill, Mardol, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 2

Capers, Frankwell, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 1

Shire Services @ Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 1

The Board Room Bridgnorth, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 30

The Board Room, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Pizza Time, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 30

Costa Coffee drive-thru, Coopers Mill, Apley, Telford — rated 5 on September 30

The Shire Fryer, London Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 30

The Yockleton Arms, Stoney Stretton, Yockleton — rated 5 on September 29

Tankerville Arms, Shrewsbury Road, Longden, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 26

The Unicorn, Little Dawley. Photo: Google

The Unicorn Inn, Holly Road, Little Dawley, Telford — rated 5 on September 25

Greggs Telford (Applegreen), Shawbirch Cross Roads, Telford — rated 5 on September 25

Hare Of The Dog Limited, Hare And Hounds, Withington, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 25

Ritual, Frankwell, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 24

The Boatyard, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 24

The Three Horseshoes, Alveley — rated 5 on September 24

The Woodman, Claverley — rated 5 on September 24

The Woodman, Claverley. Photo: Google

Subway, Unit 8a Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 24

Mela's Kitchen Ltd, Telford, — rated 5 on September 24

La Mer Rouge, Mardol, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23

Domino’s Pizza, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23

Greggs, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23

Wong Lee Takeaway, Baschurch. Photo: Google

Wong Lee Takeaway, Station Road, Baschurch — rated 5 on September 23

Gather, Unit 2 Sy8 Studios, Gravel Hill, Ludlow — rated 5 on September 19

Garden Room Bistro, Market Street, Wellington — rated 5 on September 18

Anchors Away Soft-Play And Cafe, New House Farm, Tenbury Road, Cleobury Mortimer — rated 5 on September 9

AJ’s Kitchen, Market Street, Wellington — rated 4 on September 2

Cod FryDays, Unit 1, 201a Burford, Brookside, Telford — rated 3 on August 27