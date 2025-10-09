30 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get new food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Several Shropshire businesses have been handed new food hygiene ratings following recent inspections.
Cafés, restaurants, pubs and takeaways across the county were among those assessed by the Food Standards Agency, with the majority achieving the top score of five – meaning “very good” – for their hygiene standards.
Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Subway, Bromfield Road, Ludlow — rated 5 on October 7
Dun Cow Restaurant, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 6
The Charles Darwin, Sutton Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 3
Shrewsbury BBQ & Grill, Mardol, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 2
Capers, Frankwell, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 1
Shire Services @ Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on October 1
The Board Room Bridgnorth, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 30
Pizza Time, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 30
Costa Coffee drive-thru, Coopers Mill, Apley, Telford — rated 5 on September 30
The Shire Fryer, London Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 30
The Yockleton Arms, Stoney Stretton, Yockleton — rated 5 on September 29
Tankerville Arms, Shrewsbury Road, Longden, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 26
The Unicorn Inn, Holly Road, Little Dawley, Telford — rated 5 on September 25
Greggs Telford (Applegreen), Shawbirch Cross Roads, Telford — rated 5 on September 25
Hare Of The Dog Limited, Hare And Hounds, Withington, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 25
Ritual, Frankwell, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 24
The Boatyard, Bridge Street, Bridgnorth — rated 5 on September 24
The Three Horseshoes, Alveley — rated 5 on September 24
The Woodman, Claverley — rated 5 on September 24
Subway, Unit 8a Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 24
Mela's Kitchen Ltd, Telford, — rated 5 on September 24
La Mer Rouge, Mardol, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23
Domino’s Pizza, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23
Greggs, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury — rated 5 on September 23
Wong Lee Takeaway, Station Road, Baschurch — rated 5 on September 23
Gather, Unit 2 Sy8 Studios, Gravel Hill, Ludlow — rated 5 on September 19
Garden Room Bistro, Market Street, Wellington — rated 5 on September 18
Anchors Away Soft-Play And Cafe, New House Farm, Tenbury Road, Cleobury Mortimer — rated 5 on September 9
AJ’s Kitchen, Market Street, Wellington — rated 4 on September 2
Cod FryDays, Unit 1, 201a Burford, Brookside, Telford — rated 3 on August 27