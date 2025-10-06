'Many firms are telling us they are running out of cash,' Chambers of Commerce say as they urge Government to ramp up support for firms impacted by JLR crisis

In a letter to the Department for Business and Trade, the Greater Birmingham, Black Country and Coventry & Warwickshire Chambers – who collectively represent 5,000 businesses – say further measures may be necessary to help firms further down the supply chain.

Although the Government last week announced a £1.5 billion loan to support impacted businesses, it has not been made clear how firms will access the fund.

Jaguar Land Rover

In the meantime, JLR - which has large manufacturing bases alongside the M54 near Wolverhampton and Telford, as well as in Solihull - is reportedly finalising a deal to lend up to £500 million to its suppliers.

The letter from the Chambers – sent on Friday to Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Chris McDonald - asks the DBT to clarify how the Government will work with Coventry-headquartered JLR to identify those who are in greatest need of support and how it plans to ensure the money reaches the most vulnerable businesses quickly and effectively.